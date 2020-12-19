in-cyprus Number of accidents skyrockets in 2020

Number of accidents skyrockets in 2020

While one would expect that due to the pandemic and the lockdown traffic accidents would have been reduced, this has not been the case.

As Iasonas Senekis, road safety expert at the Justice Ministry said, concern, isolation and nervousness have been transferred to the streets and are expressed as careless driving, violation of speed limit, illegal overtaking and so forth. All these combined with the sometimes consumption of alcohol make driving very dangerous.

Officials now hope that with the new fines and the cameras that will be installed in the streets, things will improve. However, the number of road violations for the numbers of October and November rose to 31,000.

The government has prepared a new Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2030 that has been recently approved by the Road Safety Council.

Moreover he said that the government has also focused on training private companies to enlighten and inform professional drivers in an effort to improve the situation in the streets.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleChristmas table with last year’s prices
Next articleItaly govt orders Christmas, New Year lockdown to prevent COVID surge

Top Stories

World

Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in north Syria town

gavriella -
Syrian fighters backed by Turkey waged battles on Friday (December 18) against Kurdish forces near the town of Ain Issa in northern Syria, where...
Read more
World

Italy govt orders Christmas, New Year lockdown to prevent COVID surge

gavriella -
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER, GIUSEPPE CONTE, SAID: "It is not an easy decision, it is a painful decision to strengthen the regime of measures necessary for...
Read more
in-cyprus

Number of accidents skyrockets in 2020

gavriella -
While one would expect that due to the pandemic and the lockdown traffic accidents would have been reduced, this has not been the case. As...
Read more
Local

Christmas table with last year’s prices

gavriella -
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s Christmas table will not cost much since maximum 10 people are allowed to attend. The Consumer Protection Service...
Read more
Local

Cyprus is becoming an international regional center of university education

gavriella -
Cyprus is becoming an international regional center of university education, Minister of Education, Prodromos Prodromou has said. "What was a program vision a decade or...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Man injured after online disagreement about ELAM’s stance on budget

gavriella -
Two persons started a discussion on a social network platform which resulted in a disagreement regarding the stance of ELAM party during the voting...
Read more
Health

What To Do to Stay Active, Healthy during Covid-19 pandemic

Annie Charalambous -
Covid-19 is still here and this means that many of us are staying at home without doing our regular activities, says physical education teacher...
Read more
in-cyprus

Elementary school suspends operation due to asphalt plant

gavriella -
Students of the Third Elementary School of Idalion will abstain from their lessons for three days with the prospect of escalating the measures indefinitely...
Read more
in-cyprus

The Mitsis Commercial School of Lemithou to close down for two weeks

gavriella -
Due to the very big number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and teachers the Mitsis Commercial School of Lemithou will close down for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros