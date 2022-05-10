Now that Akel backs Mavroyiannis as its presidential election runner, the heat is on

Now that main opposition Akel has announced it will back former chief negotiator on the Cyprus problem Andreas Mavroyiannis in the 2023 presidential elections the leadership has embarked on the campaign bandwagon.

And they are sending the message that Mavroyiannis had submitted his resignation to President Nicos Anastasiades in more than one occasion because he disagreed on the handling of the Cyprus problem.

But the career diplomat’s endorsement is subject to the left-wing party’s rank-and-file in June and is not going to be easy considering Mavroyiannis was a close aide of the President up until a couple of weeks.

At the same time, the leaders of centre Diko and socialist Edek held a meeting on Monday to chart the course forward for a likely cooperation pact in the upcoming elections.

Asked about whether they discussed which candidate they could jointly field, Edek’s Marinos Sizopoulos said that they had not yet centred their focus on a particular person.

He did not rule out the possibility of his party holding discussions with Akel now that it has decided on Mavroyiannis being their candidate.

However, Sizopoulos added that the priority at the moment was working with Diko.