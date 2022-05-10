NewsLocalNow that Akel backs Mavroyiannis as its presidential election runner, the heat...

Now that Akel backs Mavroyiannis as its presidential election runner, the heat is on

Akel
Akel

Now that main opposition Akel has announced it will back former chief negotiator on the Cyprus problem Andreas Mavroyiannis in the 2023 presidential elections the leadership has embarked on the campaign bandwagon.

And they are sending the message that Mavroyiannis had submitted his resignation to President Nicos Anastasiades in more than one occasion because he disagreed on the handling of the Cyprus problem.

But the career diplomat’s endorsement is subject to the left-wing party’s rank-and-file in June and is not going to be easy considering Mavroyiannis was a close aide of the President up until a couple of weeks.

At the same time, the leaders of centre Diko and socialist Edek held a meeting on Monday to chart the course forward for a likely cooperation pact in the upcoming elections.

Asked about whether they discussed which candidate they could jointly field, Edek’s Marinos Sizopoulos said that they had not yet centred their focus on a particular person.

He did not rule out the possibility of his party holding discussions with Akel now that it has decided on Mavroyiannis being their candidate.

However, Sizopoulos added that the priority at the moment was working with Diko.

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCriminal action ruled out in sudden death of young Ukrainian woman in Limassol
Next articleLarnaca port ready to welcome season’s cruise ships, first one arrives on Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros