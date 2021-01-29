November 2020 sees large annual drop in revenue from tourism in Cyprus

Revenue from tourism in November 2020 recorded a large drop and reached €6.6 mn compared to €95.0 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, with a decrease of 93.1%.

According to the Statistical Service, for the period January – November 2020, revenue from tourism is estimated at €382.9 mn compared to €2,628.4 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 85.4%.

The expenditure per person for November 2020 reached €741.94 compared to €561.04 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 32.2%, as well as the average length of stay, which increased by 90.8% (from 8.7 to 16.6 days).

The daily expenditure per person for November 2020 compared to November 2019 recorded a decrease of 30.7% (from €64.49 to €44.70).

It is noted that following the decrees issued by the Government of Cyprus and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a ban of entry to Cyprus was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, for the period 15/3-8/6/2020.

As of 9/6/2020, a gradual easing of the travel restrictions to Cyprus was implemented, allowing arrivals from specific countries, according to the epidemiological risk categorisation issued by the Ministry of Health.

