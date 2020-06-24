Photos Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic,  Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia’s Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Concert for plants

Andreas Nicolaides -
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert...
Read more
Photos

Honour guards march in front of a World War Two monument in Stavropol

Andreas Nicolaides -
Honour guards march near a World War Two monument on the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in...
Read more
Photos

Minions for social distancing

Andreas Nicolaides -
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors...
Read more
Photos

Partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi

Andreas Nicolaides -
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020.
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros