Not vaccinated students complain of being targeted

In just a month vaccinated students at TEPAK have increased to 70%, tripling their number. At the same time students that have not been vaccinated and follow distant learning, claimed they are under extreme pressure to get vaccinated, while professors target them.

In a letter to the Ombudswoman, the House Education Committee, the House Human Rights Committee and the House Speaker not-vaccinated students expressed their complains. They claimed that a specific professor provides incomplete notes to unvaccinated students, their emails are not replied and they cannot cooperate with vaccinated students in group projects.

