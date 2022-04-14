Not just Cyprus Flight Pass abolished as of Monday, but also most travel-related protocols

Not just the Cyprus Flight Pass is abolished as of Monday but also the country categorization and most travel-related protocols, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced on Thursday.

Cyprus no longer requires the completion of passenger locator form (Cyprus Flight Pass),for entry into the country. Moreover, it removes country-categorization and most travel-related COVID protocols,” it said.

“A full copy of the updated travel protocol can be found on the Visit Cyprus website under the link https://www.visitcyprus.com/news/774-covid19-travel-protocol,” it added.

The Deputy Ministry also said that Cyprus would like to take this opportunity to thank loyal guests for making Cyprus one of the most popular European holiday destinations in 2021.

And that they delighted to now be making travel to the holiday Mediterranean island even more frictionless.