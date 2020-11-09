News World Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support

Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support

FILE PHOTO: Passengers board a Norwegian Air plane in Kirkenes, Norway October 26, 2019. Picture taken October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche/File Photo

The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for pandemic-hit Norwegian Air, it said on Monday, leaving the cash-strapped carrier in a precarious situation.

Norwegian Air, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and grounded most of its fleet, said in August that it would run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it could secure fresh funds and has held talks with the government in the hope of winning support.

The company’s shares fell 23% by 0818 GMT to a record low OF 0.49 crowns, extending this year’s price plunge to 99%.

“It is a tough message to get. But we are answerable for the responsible use of public funds,” Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe told a news conference.

“Norwegian Air has a financial structure that makes it risky for us to go in with support. It was not defensible.”

A pioneer in low-fare transatlantic air travel, Norwegian Air’s rapid expansion left it with debt of close to $8 billion by mid-2020, making it vulnerable to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government’s rejection leaves Norwegian in a “challenging situation”, the carrier said in a statement.

“That the government has decided to reject the request for funds is disappointing and feels like a punch in the gut for everyone at Norwegian,” Chief Executive Jacob Schram said.

Norwegian Air, which reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, said it would hold its own news conference at 0930 GMT.

The carrier has shown a great ability to overcome financial difficulties in the past, Transport Minister Knut Arild Hareide said.

“I don’t want to speculate on their ability to do so,” Hareide said when asked about Norwegian’s chances of staying in operation.

STATE RESCUE

Creditors and lessors took control of the airline in May with a financial rescue that allowed it to access state-guaranteed loans of 3 billion crowns ($329 million) as the company sought to operate a slimmed-down service.

Norwegian last month operated only 21 of its aircraft, leaving more than 100 grounded, including its entire fleet of 37 Boeing 787 Dreamliners used for transatlantic journeys.

The airline industry is likely to provide sufficient services and will still see healthy competition in the time ahead, Nyboe said.

Scandinavian carrier SAS is a major competitor in Norway, and Hungary’s Wizz Air recently launched several services to Norwegian cities.

“Norwegian is evaluating the effects of the current situation with the aim of safeguarding the interest of all stakeholders,” the airline said.

The company has said that more funding could come from the sale of aircraft, conversion of more debt to equity or from its owners and the Norwegian government, while declining to specify the amount it might seek.

The government also said it had rejected a request from a start-up carrier for public funds.

So far this year the government has provided an estimated 13 billion crowns in support for the airline industry including loans, guarantees and tax cuts, it said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGlobal leaders react to Joe Biden’s election win
Next articleCyprus President meets with NGOs fighting corruption

Top Stories

Local

POVEK organizing protest on 18 November outside the Presidential Palace

gavriella -
POVEK, the Cyprus Confederation of Professional Craftsmen and Shopkeepers, is organizing a big protest on Wednesday 18 November at 15:00, outside the Presidential Palace,...
Read more
Local

Conditional release for migrants’ traffickers

gavriella -
Five people, remanded in custody for the case of illegal trafficking of 131 migrants, have been released under conditions. The defense lawyers of all...
Read more
Local

Health crisis affects rents all over Cyprus

gavriella -
The health crisis of coronavirus from mid-March until today has had serious financial consequences, also affecting rents of commercial shops.   According to data presented by...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades congratulates Biden, his “good friend and friend οf Cyprus” – PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades has congratulated president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, for his victory referring to him as his “good friend and friend...
Read more
Local

Cyprus hunters to contest a seat in May’s parliamentary elections

Annie Charalambous -
United Cypriot Hunters Movement is to contest a seat in May 2021’s parliamentary election on the ticket of Movement of Independents headed by Anna...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Shock Turkey leadership overhaul could mark pivot on economy

Annie Charalambous -
The shock departure of Turkey's top two economic policymakers at the weekend sets the stage for an interest rate hike and other moves to halt...
Read more
World

Global leaders react to Joe Biden’s election win

Annie Charalambous -
Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to...
Read more
World

More than 50.05 million people infected with covid-19 globally

Annie Charalambous -
More than 50.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,252,077​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

In Britain, the poppy appeal grapples with COVID-19 lockdown

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's poppy appeal, when tens of millions buy a red paper or metal poppy to remember the war dead and help armed forces families,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros