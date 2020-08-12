News Local Nonstop charters to Cyprus for UNFICYP's Argentine contingent due to covid-19

Nonstop charters to Cyprus for UNFICYP’s Argentine contingent due to covid-19

UNSG's report on UNFICYP circulated as official document 

The covid-19 pandemic has prompted Aerolineas Argentinas to plan some very special Airbus A330-200 charters to Cyprus to fly over peacekeepers joining the divided island’s United Nations Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP).

Two round trips are currently scheduled with one coming next week and another in early September, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing a press release by the Latin America’s national carrier.

The two flights will carry almost 250 members of the Armed Forces to Larnaca. The troops will be relieving a group that has served a six-month mission, who will finally be returning home.

Back in July, Aerolineas Argentinasthe announced it was to operate two round trip flights between Buenos Airlines and Cyprus to carry troops.

The troops will relieve members of the Armed Forces of the Argentine Republic that are deployed in Cyprus in support of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

“For us, this is an exceptional opportunity to run these nonstop flights in support of its home country,” said Pablo Ceriani, President of Aerolineas Argentinas.

At the same time, Agustín Rossi, the Minister of Defense, stated the following:

“Argentina is supporting a UN peacekeeping mission. UN peacekeepers are often referred to as “Blue Helmets.”

“The Cyprus peacekeeping mission is one of the longest-running UN peacekeeping missions, having been set up in 1964 to prevent fighting between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

“Now, the mission supervises the ceasefire lines, dealing with incidents as they arise, delivering humanitarian aid to local communities, and supports normal civilian activity.”

By Annie Charalambous
