Non-reversible damage to the sight of five patients operated for cataract

The damage to the sight of five out of the eight patients who were operated for cataract and presented serious complications due to infection by a drug-resistant strain of bacteria, is described as non-reversible. According to the State Health Services Organization, their health condition is still serious.

Regarding the three patients who are being treated at Makarios Hospital, their health condition is stable.

The eight individuals were first operated at a private clinic in Nicosia but were infected with the drug-resistant strain of bacteria and were then transferred to a private hospital in Limassol. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were then taken to Makarios Hospital.

From the very first moment, the Health Ministry was informed and a decree was issued suspending the operation of the surgery of the private clinic. Investigation into the exact conditions of the infection is still ongoing.

Read More: Condition of eight patients operated for cataract

(philenews)