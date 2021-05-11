Non-hospitalised Covid patients have low risk of serious long-term effects-study

NewsWorldNon-hospitalised Covid patients have low risk of serious long-term effects-study

Non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects, but they report more visits to general practitioners following infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal https://bit.ly/3ogGGQ1.

“The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate COVID-19 sequelae,” the study found.

It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries.

By Annie Charalambous
