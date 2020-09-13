News World 'Nomadland' wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival

‘Nomadland’ wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival

The 77th Venice Film Festival - Awards Ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 12, 2020 -  Head of Marketing of Disney Italy, Davide Romani receives the Golden Lion award on behalf of director Chloe Zhao for Best Film "Nomadland". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

“Nomadland”, a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

The film, by U.S.-based Chinese director Chloe Zhao, stars Frances McDormand as a widow in her 60s in a depressed Nevada mining town who turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs along the way.

The festival on the Lido waterfront was the first such event to go ahead in front of live audiences since the COVID-19 pandemic all but shut down the world of showbiz.

“Thank you so much for letting us come to your festival in this weird, weird, weird world and way,” McDormand said in a video message with Zhao.

The jury led by Australian actress Cate Blanchett gave two runner-up Silver Lion awards, one to Mexican director Michel Franco’s thriller “New Order” and the other to Japanese historic drama “Wife of a Spy”, by Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

Veteran Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky was also awarded a special jury prize for “Dear Comrades!”, a film about the 1962 massacre of striking workers in Novocherkassk which had been tipped as a front-runner for the top prize.

British actress Vanessa Kirby, who was in Venice with two films, won the best actress award for her performance as a woman reeling from the grief of losing her newborn daughter during a home birth in “Pieces of a Woman.”

The best actor prize went to Italy’s Pierfrancesco Favino.

A strict safety protocol was put in place for the festival, including the wearing of face masks when watching films and leaving about half the seats in theatres empty.

Due to travel restrictions, few Hollywood celebrities made the trip to the world’s oldest film festival, which is regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches. Many winners did not attend the awards ceremony on Saturday night, and those who did only pulled down their masks for their thank-you speech.

Still, festival director Alberto Barbera said he was fully satisfied with the result, adding the event had met its goal of having about 50% of its usual public of cinema fans, accredited media, film critics and industry officials.

Blanchett said the awards had been decided after “healthy and robust discussions” and praised the organisation of the festival given the circumstances.

“After a day or two it was seamless … good discussion is good discussion with a mask or not,” she told the closing press conference.

(Reuters)

Pictured: The 77th Venice Film Festival – Awards Ceremony – Venice, Italy, September 12, 2020 –  Head of Marketing of Disney Italy, Davide Romani receives the Golden Lion award on behalf of director Chloe Zhao for Best Film “Nomadland”. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePolice publish images of stolen items to find owners (photos)
Next articleTurkey creates great tension in its relations with Greece and Cyprus, Defence Minister says

Top Stories

World

Michael Bloomberg to spend $100 million in Florida to help elect Joe Biden

Josephine Koumettou -
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent $1 billion on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid before dropping out, plans to inject at least $100 million to...
Read more
Local

Another three test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, from a total of 2,810 tests performed. This raises the total positive...
Read more
Local

FM: ‘Cyprus government satisfied with the results of deliberations with Pompeo’

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government expressed satisfaction over the results of the talks it had on Saturday with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who...
Read more
World

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Josephine Koumettou -
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced on Sunday to nine months' community service and her mother was ordered jailed for 16 months for tax...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers’ plans prior to pandemic worth millions

Josephine Koumettou -
By Theano Thiopoulou Hoteliers were making plans worth millions before the pandemic struck either to build new units or to expand existing ones. As the situation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Michael Bloomberg to spend $100 million in Florida to help elect Joe Biden

Josephine Koumettou -
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent $1 billion on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid before dropping out, plans to inject at least $100 million to...
Read more
World

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Josephine Koumettou -
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced on Sunday to nine months' community service and her mother was ordered jailed for 16 months for tax...
Read more
World

Turkey’s Oruc Reis survey vessel back near southern shore, ship tracker shows-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Turkey's seismic research vessel Oruc Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, a move Greece said...
Read more
World

Fed-up Lesbos islanders, migrants stuck waiting for Europe to decide

Josephine Koumettou -
Crisis-weary residents of the Greek island of Lesbos and the thousands of migrants stranded there after this week's refugee centre fire are united by...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros