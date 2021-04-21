in-cyprusNÖM at Stasandrou: warm space offering fine healthy eating

NÖM at Stasandrou: warm space offering fine healthy eating

Nom is a a warm casual space reflecting the everyday dining experience of fine healthy eating.

Nöm menu was created with a philosophy – Nutrition & Deliciousness can coexist. Placing this under one roof, the menu reflects the seasonal changes of our island with delicious cold-pressed juices & a locally sourced menu.

One of the prominent features of this place is their coffee. Nom’s coffee is roasted just down the street, from a team of artisan baristas that live and breathe coffee.

May be an image of dessertTheir innovative styles has brought a change in the island’s coffee standards.

Menu

Address Agias Elenis & Stasandrou Street 1060 Nicosia

Tel 22 777077

Оpening hours:

Monday – Friday: 08:00 – 16:00

Saturday – Sunday: 09:00 – 16:00

Nöm  doesn’t accept reservations, they strictly operate on a first come first served basis

By Lisa Liberti
