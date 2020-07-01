This elegant and friendly place with very soft colours you can find breads, croissants, healthy bars and freshly cookies. The Nocciola combines different tastes across the world that the baker, Christos Potsidis brings. The 32 year old pastry chef is in charge of the small menu with sandwiches, healthy snacks and sweets that you can enjoy along with the many coffees of the menu. Do not leave without getting a macaroon or a cookie with peanut butter.

Makariou and Demofontos 1, Nicosia, Katastima 3A, 22775588, Monday to Friday 7:30-20:00, Saturday to Sunday 9:00-20:00.