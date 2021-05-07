NewsLocalNo sticker on the vaccination card

No sticker on the vaccination card

Citizens who have been vaccinated expressed strong complaints because the vaccination card given to beneficiaries after they are vaccinated does not have the characteristic sticker, which usually accompanies every vaccine. Instead the vaccination card simply has a stamp with the name of the vaccine and the barcode written manually.

Citizens who spoke to philenews said that in other European countries the vaccination is accompanied by the characteristic sticker with the brand name of the vaccine and a seal of the country.

By gavriella
