News Local No spectators at tomorrow's Independence Day Parade

Tomorrow’s Independence Day military parade will be held without spectators due to Covid pandemic restrictions, with just officials and foreign dignitaries attending.

The parade, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the declaration of independence will  be held on the Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, starting at eleven, with ground troops, a display of military equipment and helicopter fly overs.

Acting President, House Speaker Dimitris Syllouris will be taking the salute, in the absence of President Anastasiades, with 21 celebratory shots being fired.

Syllouris will be flanked by defence minister Charalambos Petrides and National Guard Commander, General Dimokritos Zervakis.

Greece will be represented by National Defence Minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos, accompanied by the Greek commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Constandinos Floros. Italy will be represented by Commander of the armed forces, General Enzo Vecciareli and France of the Commander of the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea forces, vice admiral Laurent Isnard.

Ambassadors and defence attaches will also be in attendance.

By Constantinos Tsintas
