Insider Economy No significant change in Cyprus NPLs at the end of August

No significant change in Cyprus NPLs at the end of August

Cyprus current account deficit down in Q3 2019

Cyprus’ non-performing loans (NPLs) recorded a small decrease by €13.5 million, totaling € 6.52 billion at the end of August, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

According to the data, as a percentage of total loans, NPLs amounted to 21.9%, with the NPL index remaining unchanged compared to the previous month. From the end of December 2019, the total NPLs showed a decrease of € 2.4 billion, which is mainly attributed to the sale of a bad loan portfolio by the Bank of Cyprus (also known as Helix 2) as well as to NPLs write-offs by the Hellenic Bank.

Due to COVID-19 disruption there’s a moratorium of loan repayments in the country from March 2020 to December 2020, while according to instructions of the European Banking Authority, these loans are not classified as non-performing loans.

Total NPLs (under the EBA directive) at the end of August amounted to €6,517 million compared to €6,530 million last month. The decrease is mainly attributed to the transfer of restructured loans, amounting to €13.56 million in the portfolio of serviced loans, after the completion of their monitoring period under the EBA directive.

Loans with arrears of more than 90 days amounted to € 5.44 billion or 18.2% of total loans in August, showing a decrease of € 19.8 million compared to the previous month.

Total restructured loans at the end of August amounted to € 4.19 billion, of which € 3.02 continue to be classified as NPLs.

In addition, total accumulated provisions amounted to € 3.63 billion in August, of which € 3.47 billion for NPLs, compared to € 3.62 billion and € 3.46 respectively in the previous month.

Total loans at the end of August, amounted to € 29.81 billion of which € 15.14 billion, or 53.13% concerned businesses and € 12 billion concerned household loans.

Bad corporate loans at the end of August amounted to € 2.87 billion, of which the vast majority, ( € 2.43 billion) concerned SMEs of small and medium enterprises, while household NPLs amounted to € 3.3 billion or 27.5%.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleFirst online meeting “Cyprus talks Green” takes place 16 December
Next articleInternet access in Cyprus’ households increases to 92.8% in 2020

Top Stories

Local

Government asks to be informed about quantity of COVID-19 vaccines that Turkish Cypriots will need

gavriella -
The Republic of Cyprus has asked to be informed by the Turkish Cypriot side, through the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, about the number...
Read more
World

UK chief negotiator departs for Brexit talks with ‘hours remaining’

gavriella -
The European Union said on Friday (December 18) there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Cabinet decides establishment of Foreign Policy, Defence and Security Council

gavriella -
Cyprus' Council of Ministers has decided the establishment of a Foreign Policy, Defence and Security Council, which will have its headquarters in the Ministry...
Read more
Economy

Hiring in public sector to be postponed

gavriella -
The Public Service Commission announced that procedures to fill positions scheduled to take place in January 2021 have been postponed due to the fact...
Read more
Economy

DBRS: We are monitoring the situation in Cyprus following rejection of state budget

gavriella -
DBRS Morning Star said it monitors the situation in Cyprus following the rejection of the 2021 state budget, pointing out the potential impact on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Hiring in public sector to be postponed

gavriella -
The Public Service Commission announced that procedures to fill positions scheduled to take place in January 2021 have been postponed due to the fact...
Read more
Economy

DBRS: We are monitoring the situation in Cyprus following rejection of state budget

gavriella -
DBRS Morning Star said it monitors the situation in Cyprus following the rejection of the 2021 state budget, pointing out the potential impact on...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals take annual nosedive of 94.7% in November

gavriella -
Tourist arrivals in Cyprus dropped by an annual 94.7% in November with arrivals for the period of January – November 2020 registering a reduction...
Read more
Economy

Inflation remains in negative territory for eight consecutive months

gavriella -
Inflation in Cyprus remained in negative territory for the eighth consecutive month, with the Consumer Price Index in November declining by an annual 1.1%,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros