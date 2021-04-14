No self-isolation required for close contacts who have been vaccinated

In the framework of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, and based on the scientific data available in the international literature, the Ministry of Health informs citizens that individuals who have completed their vaccination schedule with any of the available licensed vaccines are exempt from compulsory self-isolation in the event that they are considered close contacts of a positive case. A prerequisite is that 14 days must have elapsed since they had received the last dose of their vaccine.

In addition, individuals who have been discharged as positive cases within the last 6 months are not required to self-isolate in the event of contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

In both of the above categories of individuals, a PCR examination is recommended and will be scheduled, as is usually provided for all close contacts.

In cases of checks and for the purpose of verifying the above, the Cyprus Police or other competent Officers may request a vaccination certificate or a discharge certificate.

The above regulation is valid as of today, April 14, and concerns the contacts of the cases that will be reported from today onwards.

