No problem with covid pandemic management in schools, Minister says

There is no problem with the management of the pandemic in schools despite the rising number of new covid cases recorded in Cyprus over the recent past days.

This is what Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou said on Monday, adding that far fewer students were diagnosed with the coronavirus these days compared to the wider community.

For the first time, he added, only students and teachers who are Covid-19 negative enter the class in all secondary schools and this measure will soon be partly applied in primary schools as well.

The Minister also said that unless unexpected and unpleasant coronavirus developments are recorded no lessons will have to take place during the Orthodox Easter holidays.

And that no extension of the school year in the summer would be necessary.

(Philenews)