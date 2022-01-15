No photovoltaic park due to bats

NewsLocalNo photovoltaic park due to bats

The Environmental Authority stopped a proposed work regarding the construction and operation of a photovoltaic park within the boundaries of Steni Community in Paphos.

The reason is that near the proposed project is a shelter of a rare species of bats the Rhinolophus Euryale, the only shelter of this species’ reproduction, the population of which numbers around 120-200 bats. Furthermore, the area has been described as a corridor of migratory birds.

So, the Environmental Authority concluded that the project both during its construction and at its operation will have negative consequences on the natural environment of the area.

By gavriella
