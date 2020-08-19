News World No parties or festivals for Mykonos starting Friday

Special restriction measures will be imposed in Mykonos and Halkidiki, Greece’s Civil Protection General Secretariat said today Wednesday.

At an extraordinary meeting that was concluded earlier today and taking into account the epidemiological data in Halkidiki and Mykonos, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias in cooperation with Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras decided the imposition of the following measures:

• Suspension of all events such as live parties, festivals, flea markets and other outdoors events.

• Prohibition of any kind of gatherings above 9 people for any reasons in outdoor and indoor areas.

• Up to four persons per tables in restaurants except from families where up to 6 people are allowed.

• Mandatory use of face masks in outdoor and indoor areas.

The above measures will come into effect from Friday, August 21 at 6 am until Monday, August 31 at 6 am.

(amna.gr)

By Maria Bitar
