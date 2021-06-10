No curfew, night clubs open as Cyprus further relaxes Covid measures

Cyprus on Thursday took one more step back to normality with the additional relaxation of coronavirus measures including the lifting of the night curfew.

At the same time, all night clubs are also re-opening after about 15 months under strict health protocols.

To start with, there will be no designated dance floors but customers can dance around their table, according to the protocol issued by the Health Ministry.

People going to a club must have a SafePass which means a negative Covid PCR or rapid test taken within the previous 72 hours. Or at least the first dose of a Covid vaccine administered at least three weeks before.

Moreover, the restriction on the physical presence of employees in their workplaces up to 50 per cent has been lifted as well.

However, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou warned that this does not mean all danger is gone and called for complacency.

He also called on all eligible citizens not to hesitate to get vaccinated against the virus.