The Health Ministry on Friday announced no new deaths attributed to coronavirus and 153 new positive cases.

The new cases were recorded out of a total of 64,290 rapid and PCR tests carried out island-wide.

The overall positivity rate came to 0.24 per cent and the number of deaths due to Covid-19 remained at 545.

Meanwhile, hospitals were treating 89 Covid-19 patients, of whom 36 in serious condition.

The Ministry also said that 74.16 per cent of the hospitalised had no record of vaccination.