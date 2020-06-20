No new Covid-19 cases reported for fifth day in a row

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus after a total of 808 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

This is the fifth day in a row of zero new cases.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

192 tests from repatriations

179 from private initiative

101 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff

1 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressers salons and catering

149 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the lifting of restrictions

16 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

45 from hospital labs

125 from referrals from personal doctors and the checks of special groups through the public health clinics .

The total number of coronavirus cases remains at 985.

In addition, there is only one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital.