News Local No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

Ιατρικό και νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό στον αγώνα κατά του κορωνοϊού Γενικό Νοσοκομείο Λευκωσίας, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ιατρικό και νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό στον αγώνα κατά του κορωνοϊού. // Medical and healthcare workers in the struggle to tackle coronavirus. Lefkosia General Hospital, Lefkosia, Cyprus Medical and healthcare workers in the struggle to tackle coronavirus.

Cyprus on Saturday recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the start of the outbreak here several weeks ago.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry said there were no new Covid-19 cases today after 2,414 tests. This means the total number of cases remains 927.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou marked the news with a message on Twitter.

“Since March 9 when the first 2 positive cases were found in Cyprus, today is the first time that we do not have a new case. The result is no coincidence. The efforts of one and all are paying off. We continue with the same determination,” he wrote.


The following tests were carried out on Saturday:

  • None from 10,000 tests of hairdressers and catering establishments (349 tests today)
  • None from hospital labs (170 tests today)
  • None from the schools (1007 tests today)
  • None from 20000 tests in the retail and construction sectors (463 tests today)
  • None through tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (30 tests today)
  • None from special health groups (74 tests today)
  • None from private initiative (161 tests today)
  • None from repatriations (160 tests today)

At 3 pm on Friday, there were five patients at Famagusta Hospital  one in the increased care unit.

There are still two intubated patients in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. Two other patients are also being treated there but are not intubated.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29. The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleLowest rate of locally acquired Covid-19 cases in Limassol, highest in Paphos

Top Stories

Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cyprus on Saturday recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the start of the outbreak here several weeks ago. In an announcement,...
Read more
Local

Lowest rate of locally acquired Covid-19 cases in Limassol, highest in Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Limassol has by far the fewest number of locally-acquired coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population according to the latest infographics issued by the...
Read more
Local

President wishes TCs and all Muslims on Ramazan Bayram

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades expressed wishes of health, peace and prosperity to Turkish Cypriots and all Muslims, on the occasion of the three day celebration of...
Read more
Local

No more quarantine for Cypriots returning from abroad, if negative-Monday start

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Monday, May 25 sees the doing away of the 14 day quarantine for Cypriots returning from abroad, if negative for Covid-19, said the Transport...
Read more
Local

Man in custody over human trafficking case

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 58 year old was remanded in custody for five days by the district court in Larnaca over cases of of human trafficking, work...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more
Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Lowest rate of locally acquired Covid-19 cases in Limassol, highest in Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Limassol has by far the fewest number of locally-acquired coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population according to the latest infographics issued by the...
Read more
Local

President wishes TCs and all Muslims on Ramazan Bayram

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades expressed wishes of health, peace and prosperity to Turkish Cypriots and all Muslims, on the occasion of the three day celebration of...
Read more
Local

No more quarantine for Cypriots returning from abroad, if negative-Monday start

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Monday, May 25 sees the doing away of the 14 day quarantine for Cypriots returning from abroad, if negative for Covid-19, said the Transport...
Read more
Local

Man in custody over human trafficking case

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 58 year old was remanded in custody for five days by the district court in Larnaca over cases of of human trafficking, work...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros