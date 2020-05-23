No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

Cyprus on Saturday recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the start of the outbreak here several weeks ago.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry said there were no new Covid-19 cases today after 2,414 tests. This means the total number of cases remains 927.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou marked the news with a message on Twitter.

“Since March 9 when the first 2 positive cases were found in Cyprus, today is the first time that we do not have a new case. The result is no coincidence. The efforts of one and all are paying off. We continue with the same determination,” he wrote.

Από την 9η Μαρτίου που εντοπίστηκαν τα 2 πρώτα κρούσματα στην Κύπρο, σήμερα είναι η 1η φορά που δεν καταγράφηκε κανένα νέο κρούσμα. Το αποτέλεσμα δεν είναι καθόλου τυχαίο. Η προσπάθεια όλων αποδίδει. Συνεχίζουμε με τ ίδια αποφασιστικότητα. #ΘαΤαΚαταφερουμεhttps://t.co/nHIDHhwhyY pic.twitter.com/A3SHzWmsB2 — Constantinos Ioannou (@K_Ioannou) May 23, 2020



The following tests were carried out on Saturday:

None from 10,000 tests of hairdressers and catering establishments (349 tests today)

None from hospital labs (170 tests today)

None from the schools (1007 tests today)

None from 20000 tests in the retail and construction sectors (463 tests today)

None through tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (30 tests today)

None from special health groups (74 tests today)

None from private initiative (161 tests today)

None from repatriations (160 tests today)

At 3 pm on Friday, there were five patients at Famagusta Hospital one in the increased care unit.

There are still two intubated patients in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. Two other patients are also being treated there but are not intubated.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29. The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.