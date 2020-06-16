No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Tuesday

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today following 912 tests, keeping the total number at 985, the Health Ministry has announced.

This is the sixth time that Cyprus has recorded no new coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak on March 9.

The ministry said that the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

128 tests from repatriations

298 tests from private initiative

91 tests from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

195 from hospital labs

200 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices

In addition, this afternoon there were three coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. Two patients remain in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of them on the ventilator.