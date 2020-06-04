News Local No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1996 tests, in what Health Ministry experts described as “a brilliant result” at their last regular press conference.

The total number of cases in Cyprus remains 958.

This is the third time that Cyprus has recorded zero cases since the start of the outbreak on March 9. The other two times were on May 23 and May 27.

Leondios Kostrikis, who with Marios Loizou, have been giving televised press conferences on behalf of the epidemiological team advising the government on the coronavirus since the outbreak started three months ago, said the experts were “very satisfied” with the outcome. “We should all as a society justifiably feel proud,” he said.

Kostrikis said that he wanted, on behalf of the team to thank the President of the Republic, the Health Minister and other members of the government for their trust and support.

He also congratulated all the scientists and others working on the front line.

“We made and continue to make every effort for the common good,” he said as he thanked the public for their part.

“I hope we do not have to meet again under conditions similar to those that we have experienced,” he noted.

“We continue the effort to completely deal with the virus and we are certain we will succeed,” he concluded.

The breakdown of the results is:

  • From the programme of 10,000 employees at hair dressers and catering — 299 tests
  • From the programme of  20,000 tests of pupils, teachers and other school staff — 1074 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 employees in retail and construction — 3 tests
  • From repatriations — 8 tests
  • From private initiative – 164 tests
  • From the labs of the general hospitals – 218 tests
  • From the programme of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through the public health offices – 141 tests
  • From tracing of already confirmed cases — 97 tests

There are currently four coronavirus patients at the referral hospital and another three intubated in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, Loizou said.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleEU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments
Next articleTwice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

Top Stories

Local

Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

Josephine Koumettou -
According to data from the latest report by the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, as of June 2, Cyprus has performed 13,734 tests per...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1996 tests, in what Health Ministry experts described as "a brilliant result" at...
Read more
World

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The European Union's executive has proposed broadening scrutiny of foreign investments in the bloc, according to a public draft document, part of efforts to...
Read more
Local

Wedding industry pleads for rethink on gathering restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
The government's decision yesterday to entirely lift the ban on gatherings on September 1 has taken the wedding industry by surprise, with a group...
Read more
Economy

Fiscal Council urges caution with public funds

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The government should be cautious in channeling public funds until there is clarity concerning the development of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

Josephine Koumettou -
According to data from the latest report by the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, as of June 2, Cyprus has performed 13,734 tests per...
Read more
Local

Wedding industry pleads for rethink on gathering restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
The government's decision yesterday to entirely lift the ban on gatherings on September 1 has taken the wedding industry by surprise, with a group...
Read more
Local

Cyprus among safe destinations for German tourists, Merkel tells Anastasiades

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus is among the countries considered to be safe destinations for German citizens, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, during a telephone conversation...
Read more
Local

Deputy tourism minister says arrivals from UK likely “in next few weeks”

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Arrivals from the UK could be permitted in the next few weeks, even if travellers might need to present evidence of a negative coronavirus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros