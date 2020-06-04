No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1996 tests, in what Health Ministry experts described as “a brilliant result” at their last regular press conference.

The total number of cases in Cyprus remains 958.

This is the third time that Cyprus has recorded zero cases since the start of the outbreak on March 9. The other two times were on May 23 and May 27.

Leondios Kostrikis, who with Marios Loizou, have been giving televised press conferences on behalf of the epidemiological team advising the government on the coronavirus since the outbreak started three months ago, said the experts were “very satisfied” with the outcome. “We should all as a society justifiably feel proud,” he said.

Kostrikis said that he wanted, on behalf of the team to thank the President of the Republic, the Health Minister and other members of the government for their trust and support.

He also congratulated all the scientists and others working on the front line.

“We made and continue to make every effort for the common good,” he said as he thanked the public for their part.

“I hope we do not have to meet again under conditions similar to those that we have experienced,” he noted.

“We continue the effort to completely deal with the virus and we are certain we will succeed,” he concluded.

The breakdown of the results is:

From the programme of 10,000 employees at hair dressers and catering — 299 tests

From the programme of 20,000 tests of pupils, teachers and other school staff — 1074 tests

From the programme of 20,000 employees in retail and construction — 3 tests

From repatriations — 8 tests

From private initiative – 164 tests

From the labs of the general hospitals – 218 tests

From the programme of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through the public health offices – 141 tests

From tracing of already confirmed cases — 97 tests

There are currently four coronavirus patients at the referral hospital and another three intubated in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, Loizou said.