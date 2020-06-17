No new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Cyprus reported no new coronavirus cases today after 1210 tests.

This means the total number of cases remains at 985.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry said the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

132 tests from repatriations

324 tests from private initiative

270 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff

1 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressing salons and catering

9 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the gradual lifting of restrictions

14 from the programme being carried out by the Labour Ministry

26 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

204 from hospital labs

230 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices

In addition, there are two coronavirus patients at Famagusta Hospital. One patient was discharged. There are two patients at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of them intubated and the other not, as well as a patient at a ward of Nicosia Hospital.