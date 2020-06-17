News Local No new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

No new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

 

For the second day in a row, Cyprus reported no new coronavirus cases today after 1210 tests.

This means the total number of cases remains at 985.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry said the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

  • 132 tests from repatriations
  • 324 tests from private initiative
  • 270 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 1 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressing salons and catering
  • 9 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the gradual lifting of restrictions
  • 14 from the programme being carried out by the Labour Ministry
  • 26 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 204 from hospital labs
  • 230 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices

In addition, there are two coronavirus patients at Famagusta Hospital. One patient was discharged. There are two patients at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of them intubated and the other not, as well as a patient at a ward of Nicosia Hospital.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleWhat Britain and the EU have to sort out to get a trade deal
Next articleDeputy tourism ministry issues clarifications on Nava permit

Top Stories

Local

Bicommunal committee discusses Covid-19, still no T/Cypriot epidemiological report

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The bicommunal Technical Committee on Health that convened via teleconference on Wednesday, with the participation of epidemiologists of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish...
Read more
Local

Interior Ministry seeks to shorten asylum application reviews

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Wednesday that the government aims to shorten the time required to review asylum applications and deal with manifestly...
Read more
Local

Deputy tourism ministry issues clarifications on Nava permit

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Amid suggestions it had fast tracked the operating permit of a Protaras venue booked for breaking the quarantine decree, the deputy ministry of tourism...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  For the second day in a row, Cyprus reported no new coronavirus cases today after 1210 tests. This means the total number of cases remains...
Read more
World

What Britain and the EU have to sort out to get a trade deal

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain and the European Union have said they will intensify negotiations on reaching a comprehensive agreement on the terms of their future relationship. Below are...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Bicommunal committee discusses Covid-19, still no T/Cypriot epidemiological report

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The bicommunal Technical Committee on Health that convened via teleconference on Wednesday, with the participation of epidemiologists of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish...
Read more
Local

Interior Ministry seeks to shorten asylum application reviews

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Wednesday that the government aims to shorten the time required to review asylum applications and deal with manifestly...
Read more
Local

Deputy tourism ministry issues clarifications on Nava permit

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Amid suggestions it had fast tracked the operating permit of a Protaras venue booked for breaking the quarantine decree, the deputy ministry of tourism...
Read more
Local

EU report on demographic change; factsheet on Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The population of Cyprus stands at 900,000, or 0.2% of the EU 27 total, the population density is 94 per square kilometre, the household...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros