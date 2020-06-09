No new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday

No new cases were reported in Cyprus on Tuesday after a total of 422 tests, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that the total number of cases remains at 970.

This is the fifth time that Cyprus has recorded zero cases since the start of the outbreak on March 9. The other four times were on May 23, May 27, June 4 and June 6.

The result comes as Cyprus opened its airports and malls as part of stage three of the easing of restrictions.

The Health Ministry said the following tests were carried out, all with negative results

From the hospital labs — 154 tests

From private initiative – 186 tests

From tracing of already confirmed cases — 35 tests

From referrals by personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices — 47 samples

There are currently two coronavirus patients at the referral hospital after one patient was discharged. Two patients remain in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of whom is intubated.