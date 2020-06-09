News Local No new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday

Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control labels a blood sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local corona monitoring study following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020, to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters

 

No new cases were reported in Cyprus on Tuesday after a total of 422 tests, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that the total number of cases remains at 970.

This is the fifth time that Cyprus has recorded zero cases since the start of the outbreak on March 9. The other four times were on May 23, May 27, June 4 and June 6.

The result comes as Cyprus opened its airports and malls as part of stage three of the easing of restrictions.

The Health Ministry said the following tests were carried out, all with negative results

  • From the hospital labs — 154 tests
  • From private initiative – 186 tests
  • From tracing of already confirmed cases  — 35 tests
  • From referrals by personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices — 47 samples

There are currently two coronavirus patients at the referral hospital after one patient was discharged. Two patients remain in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of whom is intubated.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
