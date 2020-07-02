News Local No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Óôï ìéêñïóêüðéï ôùí åðéóôçìüíùí óôï Éíóôéôïýôï Íåõñïëïãßáò êáé ÃåíåôéêÞò Êýðñïõ (ÉÍÊÃ), ï êïñùíïúüò ðåñíÜ êáèçìåñéíÜ áðü ôá ìÜôéá ôïõò ìÝóù ôçò áíß÷íåõóçò ôïõ áðü ôéò åîåôÜóåéò ðïõ äéåíåñãïýíôáé, Ëåõêùóßá 3 Áðñéëßïõ 2020. ÊÕÐÅ/ÊÁÔÉÁ ×ÑÉÓÔÏÄÏÕËÏÕ

 

 

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1019 tests, which means the total number remains at 999.

According to a Health Ministry announcement, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

  • 179 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 21 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases
  • 385 from private initiative
  • 30 from passengers and repatriates
  • 259 from labs of general hospitals
  • 145 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

One coronavirus patient remains at the referral hospital in stable condition.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleIndustrial producer prices in Europe and Cyprus decrease in May
Next articleBritish PM’s father travels to Greece despite UK COVID-19 advisory

Top Stories

World

British PM’s father travels to Greece despite UK COVID-19 advisory

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown to Greece, despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international...
Read more
Local

No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1019 tests, which means the total number remains at 999. According to a Health...
Read more
Business

Industrial producer prices in Europe and Cyprus decrease in May

Josephine Koumettou -
In May 2020, industrial producer prices fell, compared with April 2020, by 0.6% in the euro area by 0.5% in the EU and by...
Read more
Local

EU green lights Cyprus scheme to boost air connectivity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Commission has approved a €6.3 m incentives scheme to boost Cyprus’ air connectivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was...
Read more
Local

Another yellow warning for extreme high temperatures

Josephine Koumettou -
  The Department of Meteorology issued on Thursday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU green lights Cyprus scheme to boost air connectivity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Commission has approved a €6.3 m incentives scheme to boost Cyprus’ air connectivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was...
Read more
Local

Another yellow warning for extreme high temperatures

Josephine Koumettou -
  The Department of Meteorology issued on Thursday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

One off payments to small businesses, self-employed kick off

Josephine Koumettou -
The ministries of Labour and Finance said on Thursday that they have initiated payments of the special one-off grant to small and very small...
Read more
Local

Cyprus faces EU infringement proceedings over travel vouchers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Commission said on Thursday that it has decided to start infringement proceedings against 10 countries, including Cyprus, regarding travelers' rights. It has sent...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros