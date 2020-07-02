No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1019 tests, which means the total number remains at 999.

According to a Health Ministry announcement, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

179 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy

21 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases

385 from private initiative

30 from passengers and repatriates

259 from labs of general hospitals

145 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

One coronavirus patient remains at the referral hospital in stable condition.