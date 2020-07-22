No new corona virus cases found today

No new cases of corona virus were detected out of a total of 2,465 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out, the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out, without the detection of a case:

261 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

183 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

1,407 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

217 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

102 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

201 tests carried out with samples taken from the program carried out by the Ministry of Defence for the control of new recruits.

94 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases remains 1,040.

Source: Philenews/PIO