No need for negative COVID test for fully vaccinated persons at crossing points as of Thursday

As of 09:00 Thursday no negative PCR or rapid test will be required for fully vaccinated persons crossing the check points throughout Cyprus, the United Nations have announced.

A UN Spokesperson said that the bi-communal Technical Committee on Health met Tuesday to assess the epidemiological situation and adjusted the measures to be applied at all crossing points as of 09:00 tomorrow.

According to the statement, PCR or Rapid negative tests will not be required for persons fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of 14 days after their 2nd dose.

The validity period for these vaccines is considered to be until 7 months since the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination or have received a booster shot.

Persons fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik and Johnson&Johnson vaccines as of 14 days after their 2nd dose (1st in the case of Johnson&Johnson). The vaccine validity period for these vaccines is considered to be until 3 months since the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination or have received a booster shot, the statement added.

Furthermore, the rest of the measures remain the same.

A 7-day negative PCR or Rapid test will be required for children between 5 and 11 years old, unvaccinated high-school students and unvaccinated persons residing in Kato Pyrgos, whereas a 72-hour negative PCR test or 48-hour Rapid negative test is required for unvaccinated persons, 12 years old and above and vaccinated persons that have not received a booster dose following the expiration of the vaccine validity period as described above.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

(CNA)

