News Local No more referrals from the phone

No more referrals from the phone

Eurostat: 1.4% of Cypriots cannot afford medical treatment

According to the changes implemented to the software of the National Health System, doctors will need to write down a detailed report on the patient’s condition, justification of the decision to issue a referral for a visit to a specialized doctor or for laboratory exams and description of the patient’s clinical condition.

The need for these changes arose after ascertaining that a large number of patients requested referrals from the phone, without the agreement of their personal physicians who deem this is not necessary.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleFour possible scenarios regarding COVID-19 measures
Next articlePolice fine 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Justice Ministry replies for gun ownership of politicians

gavriella -
In reply to reports about providing or revoking permits to current and former politicians to own guns, the Justice Ministry issued an announcement wishing...
Read more
Local

Police fine 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus

gavriella -
Police fined 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

No more referrals from the phone

gavriella -
According to the changes implemented to the software of the National Health System, doctors will need to write down a detailed report on the...
Read more
Local

Four possible scenarios regarding COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
As of Monday scientists and officials of the Health Ministry will once again evaluate all data regarding Cyprus’s epidemiological image to advise the government...
Read more
Local

Kalo Chorio roundabout closed due to water accumulation

gavriella -
The exit of the Kalo Chorio roundabout toward the airport has been closed due to accumulation of large quantities of water. Due to the rain...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Justice Ministry replies for gun ownership of politicians

gavriella -
In reply to reports about providing or revoking permits to current and former politicians to own guns, the Justice Ministry issued an announcement wishing...
Read more
Local

Police fine 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus

gavriella -
Police fined 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Four possible scenarios regarding COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
As of Monday scientists and officials of the Health Ministry will once again evaluate all data regarding Cyprus’s epidemiological image to advise the government...
Read more
Local

Kalo Chorio roundabout closed due to water accumulation

gavriella -
The exit of the Kalo Chorio roundabout toward the airport has been closed due to accumulation of large quantities of water. Due to the rain...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros