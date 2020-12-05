No more referrals from the phone

According to the changes implemented to the software of the National Health System, doctors will need to write down a detailed report on the patient’s condition, justification of the decision to issue a referral for a visit to a specialized doctor or for laboratory exams and description of the patient’s clinical condition.

The need for these changes arose after ascertaining that a large number of patients requested referrals from the phone, without the agreement of their personal physicians who deem this is not necessary.

(philenews)