No more quarantine for Cypriots returning from abroad, if negative-Monday start

Monday, May 25 sees the doing away of the 14 day quarantine for Cypriots returning from abroad, if negative for Covid-19, said the Transport Ministry, noting that people will first be bused to hotels by the ministry, but will then have to make their own arrangements to get home, where they must remain in self quarantine.

Clarifying on an announcement made last night, the ministry says that people already being hosted in hotels following their arrival from abroad, are free as of Monday to go home, if they are negative, and remain in self-quarantine, for the rest of the days that remain depending on the quarantine category for the country they came from.

It is clarified that transportation to their homes will take place by their family or through an arrangement by those being hosted at the hotels.

If this is not possible for some people, the Transport Ministry, will arrange, on Monday, May 25, from 12 to 1 noon, for buses to carry people who are living in district other than where their hotels are to the central bus station of the district they are being hosted in.

On airport arrangements, as of Tuesday, May 26, Cypriots returning from abroad will be initially bused from the airport to hotels by the Transport Ministry. From there on, the transport to their homes, will be undertaken by themselves, or through arrangements with their relatives.