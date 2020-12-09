No more early releases from jail without reason

The Justice Minister is preparing a draft bill returning to the old system of release from jail that was in place until 2018, since she seems to disagree with the early releases of inmates taking advantage of the law.

Emily Yiolites spoke of early retirements of criminals before they are reformed and without being ready to join the society. As she said, yesterday, she is in favor of second chance for everyone and for this reason she supports sentences not depriving of personal freedom, alternative sentences and rehabilitation.

She noted that the way things currently are, inmates having served half of their time in prison can request early release.

The Justice Ministry is examining ways to modify the relevant law.

(philenews)