No magic percentage for “herd immunity”

The more vaccinations continue all over the world, the more scientists are pointing out that the term “herd immunity” is vague and are warning that the immunity to the vaccination is not for life.

They stressed that it is self-understood that the protection measures must continue but added that the more people get vaccinated the more confirmed cases and deaths will be reduced.

The statement of American immunologist Anthony Fauci who said that “no vaccines are 100% percent effective and that breakthrough cases are expected,” is characteristic.

Similarly Cypriot scientists said that there is no magic percentage for the herd immunity. As they explained the biggest part of the planet has to be vaccinated so that a big social shield will be developed.

