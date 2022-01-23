No information so far Cypriots are also involved in Thessaloniki gang rape

NewsLocalNo information so far Cypriots are also involved in Thessaloniki gang rape

Police have said there is no information so far which indicates people in Cyprus were involved in the much-publicised gang rape of a 24-year-old woman in Thessaloniki on New Year’s Eve.

But a Greek activist who had alleged Cypriots were also behind a connected group of criminals that drugged and raped women in Greece and Dubai again accused both the Cyprus and Greek police of a cover-up.

The same activist made several posts on social media about a specific Cypriot known to the authorities for having connections with organised crime.

However, he has yet to send a promised letter to the Cyprus police, in which he would record names and details about those he says are involved.

The Cyprus connection followed the intervention of Opposition Akel MP Christos Christofides who had contacted the well-known social media activist.

At the same time, a 27-year-old businessman arrested in Athens in the Thessaloniki case is reportedly related to a wealthy Greek Cypriot family.

By Annie Charalambous
