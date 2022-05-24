NewsWorldNo immediate need for mass monkeypox vaccinations-WHO

No immediate need for mass monkeypox vaccinations-WHO

Germany Detects First Case Of Monkeypox
Germany Detects First Case Of Monkeypox

he World Health Organization does not believe the outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and North America requires mass vaccinations as measures like good hygiene and safe sexual behaviour will help control its spread, a senior official said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, Richard Pebody, who leads the high-threat pathogen team at WHO Europe, also said immediate supplies of vaccines are relatively limited.

The primary measures to control the outbreak are contact tracing and isolation, he said.

Public health authorities in Europe and North America are investigating over 100 suspected and confirmed cases of the viral infection in the worst outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. It has been endemic in Africa for decades.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUkraine’s Zelenskiy urges allies to pressure Moscow on prisoner swap
Next articleTurkey’s Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis ‘no longer exists’ for him

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros