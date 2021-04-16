No immediate closure of primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries on the cards

Health Ministry plans to suggest the immediate closure of primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries in view of the upcoming Orthodox Easter holidays and the country’s bad epidemiological state remained just that.

Minister Constantinos Ioannou was getting ready to table such a proposal before an informal meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled to convene on Thursday afternoon.

But he never did, since it became obvious the suggestion would be rejected by the majority of members of the special covid committee for schools which includes officials of the two ministries involved.

As well as members of the scientific committee advising the government on the pandemic, Philenews reports.

Zoi Dorothea Pana who is on the scientific committee said the majority would not agree with the proposal because they don’t consider primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries being behind the rising number of new covid cases.