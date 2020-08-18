News Local No high expectations from UK market, Deputy Minister of Tourism says

No high expectations from UK market, Deputy Minister of Tourism says

There are no high expectations for tourist arrivals from the UK, since the country was placed in the Category B list and also because many visitors do not want to take the corona virus test, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios told CNA.

Furthermore, Perdios expressed satisfaction “with the high occupancy on WIZZ AIR flights”, adding that this is one of the reasons why the Deputy Ministry sought to conclude an agreement with the company to establish a base in Cyprus.

He went on to say that the destinations to and from Cyprus include France, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria and Germany.

“These are markets that are fully in line with what we want to achieve at the Deputy Ministry of Tourism”, he stressed.

The Deputy Minister said that it is important that the cooperation with this company began well, adding “we hope that it will give a boost to the tourism sector, especially from 2021, since due to the difficult situation from the corona virus pandemic, we needed something new”.

Perdios reiterated that there are no high expectations from the British market saying that “although we are happy that the British market opened as a Category B country and despite the fact that yesterday a large tour operator began to bring tourists from the UK, namely Jet 2, with which we had concluded an agreement, our expectations are not high”.

Despite the fact that it is now possible for British tourists to come to Cyprus if they have a negative Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before their departure many people find it difficult to take the test, he said.

He concluded by noting that the British economy was affected to a greater extent due to the corona virus compared to other European countries with the UK GDP falling by 20% in the first half of 2020 while in most European countries the GDP decline was around 12%.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleRussian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties
Next articleLebanon tribunal judges find main defendant in Hariri killing guilty

Top Stories

Local

Eight new corona virus cases detected out of 4,315 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
World

Lebanon tribunal judges find main defendant in Hariri killing guilty

Maria Bitar -
A UN-backed tribunal convicted a Hezbollah member of conspiracy to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the...
Read more
Local

No high expectations from UK market, Deputy Minister of Tourism says

Maria Bitar -
There are no high expectations for tourist arrivals from the UK, since the country was placed in the Category B list and also because...
Read more
Local

Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia traditionally maintain friendly relations, a fact greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to a timely conclusion of a just and comprehensive Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Maria Bitar -
The coordination of actions between Cyprus and Greece in light of Turkish provocations in the East Med was discussed at the meeting held today...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Eight new corona virus cases detected out of 4,315 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia traditionally maintain friendly relations, a fact greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to a timely conclusion of a just and comprehensive Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Maria Bitar -
The coordination of actions between Cyprus and Greece in light of Turkish provocations in the East Med was discussed at the meeting held today...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find 31-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Berta Baltrunaite, 31, is missing from a residence in Oroklini, Larnaca, since Monday morning at 11.00, police say. The 31-year-old is described as 1.80 m...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros