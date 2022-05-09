No guarantees that Covid Omicron subvariants will not come to Cyprus

Dr. Zoi Dorothea Pana, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee, said no one can guarantee that COVID Omicron subvariants will not come to Cyprus, however she said the situation should be monitored in order to function effectively.

She noted that the issue of variants and subvariant is something that we will deal with in the near future, adding that some Omicron subvariants have been found in South Africa, in the United States and sporadically in Europe.

Regarding the characteristics of these subvariants, Dr. Pana said that they are very contagious but further time and study are needed in order to ascertain whether they cause more serious illnesses.

She also said that two years after the pandemic we have a high wall of immunity that emerged from the vaccination and natural illness.