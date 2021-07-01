No graduation ceremonies due to Covid-19

Even though the relevant services have given the green light for the graduation ceremonies, according to information, a small number of Lyceums has cancelled them, since students have either been found positive to Covid-19 or are close contacts of confirmed cases.

According to the same information, it seems that the infection of the students took place within the framework of parties organized in view of the end of classes.

So, having assessed the situation, schools were forced to cancel the ceremonies even at the last minute. In such cases, the parents of students who are sick will be notified when to go to school to receive their children’s certificates and awards if the children have excelled.