NewsLocalNo environmental fee on 35% of imported scrap tyres annually

No environmental fee on 35% of imported scrap tyres annually

Tires
Tires

About 35% of scrap tyres imported in Cyprus every year pass through the port in Limassol without being subject to an environmental fee.

And thousands of them end up in illegal landfills while some 12,000 tons of them end up at the cement factory in Vassiliko where they are burned and used as fuel.

This is information the Audit Office on Thursday presented MPs with while expressing concern over the dangers posed by the accumulation of such a large stock of tire waste.

MPs also heard that significant gaps came to the fore as regards the tire waste management system.

These concern the collection, transport, temporary storage and re-use and recovery of waste.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSmall changes to Covid-19 protective measures effective as of Friday
Next articlePutin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics with gas supply deal for China

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros