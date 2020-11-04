News Local No electricity in several areas of Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos

No electricity in several areas of Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos

Several areas of Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos are without electricity power.

Electricity Authority crews are outside working to restore damage.

In the Nicosia district power cuts have occurred in Agrokipia, Astromeritis, Erychou, Kato Koutrafas, Mitsero, Kato Moni, Peristerona, and Strovolos (Agios Vasilios area).

In the Limassol district the following areas have been affected: Asomatos, Fasouri, Limassol (Agia Fylaxis), Limassol (Zakaki), Tserkezoi, Ypsonas.

In the Paphos district, power cuts have occurred in Kallepeia.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus strongly condemns new Turkish illegal surveys
Next article34-year-old sentenced to four months in prison

Top Stories

Local

166 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 166 new COVID-19 cases on 4 November, out of 3,529 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,100. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Draft law on school bulling goes to House Plenum

gavriella -
The House Education Committee today discussed a draft law for the prevention and ways to face school bulling, according to the committee’s president Kyriakos...
Read more
World

Twitter, Facebook warnings on U.S. election hit both parties

gavriella -
Facebook Inc <FB.O> and Twitter Inc <TWTR.N> flagged some of President Donald Trump's posts on the U.S. election as votes were still being counted,...
Read more
World

Biden campaign says Biden on track to win U.S. election

gavriella -
Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday the former U.S. vice president was on track to win the 2020 election against President Donald...
Read more
Local

34-year-old sentenced to four months in prison

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old resident of the Larnaca district to four months in prison and deprivation of his driver’s...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

166 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 166 new COVID-19 cases on 4 November, out of 3,529 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,100. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Draft law on school bulling goes to House Plenum

gavriella -
The House Education Committee today discussed a draft law for the prevention and ways to face school bulling, according to the committee’s president Kyriakos...
Read more
Local

34-year-old sentenced to four months in prison

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old resident of the Larnaca district to four months in prison and deprivation of his driver’s...
Read more
Local

Cyprus strongly condemns new Turkish illegal surveys

gavriella -
The Republic of Cyprus strongly condemns the announcement by Turkey to conduct new illegal seismic surveys within Cyprus continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros