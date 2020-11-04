No electricity in several areas of Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos

Several areas of Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos are without electricity power.

Electricity Authority crews are outside working to restore damage.

In the Nicosia district power cuts have occurred in Agrokipia, Astromeritis, Erychou, Kato Koutrafas, Mitsero, Kato Moni, Peristerona, and Strovolos (Agios Vasilios area).

In the Limassol district the following areas have been affected: Asomatos, Fasouri, Limassol (Agia Fylaxis), Limassol (Zakaki), Tserkezoi, Ypsonas.

In the Paphos district, power cuts have occurred in Kallepeia.

