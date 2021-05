New covid cases dropped to a new low today (Saturday), with the health ministry announcing 56 infections out of 56,456 PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No deaths were recorded, with the number remaining at 360-240 men and 120 women, with an average age of 78.

74 patients are being treated in public hospitals across the country, 30 in critical condition.

18 are intubated and 7 in increased care units.

Almost half the patients-35-are at the Nicosia General.