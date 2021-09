Health authorities on Sunday announced 100 new coronavirus cases from 43,478 PCR and rapid tests all across Cyprus but no deaths from Covid-19.

The positivity rate is 0.23 per cent.

At the same time, 112 people are hospitalized with the virus – 45 of whom in serious condition and 20 of them intubated.

The ministry said 83.9 per cent of those in hospital are unvaccinated.

The death toll since March 2020 remains at 528.