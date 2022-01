Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced that 2,332 people had tested positive from a total of 38,977 PCR and rapid tests.

And that no one died from Covid-19, leaving the death toll at 638.

The positivity rate is 5.98% per cent.

There are 187 people in hospitals of whom 82 are in serious condition.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 85.03 per cent.