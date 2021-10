No deaths from Covid-19 were recorded on Thursday but 109 new infections from 24,193 PCR and rapid tests were detected, according to the Health Ministry.

The positivity rate is 0.45 per cent, it added.

At the same time, 59 people were being treated in hospital, 18 of whom in serious or critical condition. And eight are intubated.

The number of deaths since March 2020 has reached 571 — 363 men and 208 women. The average age of deceased is 76.1.