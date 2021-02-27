No deaths for 3rd consecutive day, slight drop in new cases

No deaths for a third day running and 243 new cases were recorded in Cyprus today, a drop in number in comparison to yesterday’s results.

Deaths remained at 231, 154 men and 77 women, with an average age of 79.

The 243 new cases emerged out of 40 thousand 747 PCR and rapid tests (38,160), raising the number of 34 thousand 424.

173 of the new cases were recorded through rapid tests.

Limassol remained an issue for scientists, as 103 cases were found, a positivity rate of 0,90%. Nicosia rose to 0,28% positivity rate and Paphos to 0,34%.

78 people are currently being treated at state hospitals, of which 20 in critical condition.

10 are intubated, two in intensive care units and 8 in increased care units.