The Health Ministry on Sunday announced no deaths due to Covid-19 and 470 new cases after a total of 51,505 PCR and rapid tests were carried out.

The positivity rate is 0,85 per cent, while the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 remains at 272 – 179 of them men and 93 women. The average age was 79.

There are now 225 people in hospitals 57 of whom are in serious condition.