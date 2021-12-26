No deaths, 912 covid cases today, 120 infections at Pournara

NewsLocalNo deaths, 912 covid cases today, 120 infections at Pournara

No covid deaths were recorded in Cyprus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of victims remaining at 628, of which 401 men and 227 women, with an average age of 75,9.

912 covid cases were confirmed out of 53,715 PCR and rapid antigen tests, with the positivity rate rising even further to 1,7%.

The total number of cases has reached 150,760.

120 cases were found amongst immigrants being hosted at the Pournara centre.

 

162 covid patients are being treated in state hospitals, 74 in critical or serious condition.

26 are intubated, 5 in Intensive Care Units and 43 in Increased Care Units.

80.87% of patients are unvaccinated.

Νοσηλευτήριο

Θάλαμος

Αριθμός Ασθενών

Αμμοχώστου

(33 ασθενείς)

Θάλαμος COVID

25

Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας

8

Λευκωσίας

(15 ασθενείς)

Θάλαμος COVID

10

Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας

5

Λεμεσού

(45 ασθενείς)

Θάλαμος COVID

26

Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας

19

Πάφου

(14 ασθενείς)

Θάλαμος COVID

10

Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας

4

Λάρνακα

(18 ασθενείς)

Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας

11

Θάλαμος COVID

7

Μακάρειο

(6 ασθενείς)

Θάλαμος COVID

6

Μονάδες Εντατικής Θεραπείας

(31 ασθενείς)

Διασωληνωμένοι

26

Εκτός αναπνευστήρα

5
By Constantinos Tsintas
