No deaths, 912 covid cases today, 120 infections at Pournara

No covid deaths were recorded in Cyprus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of victims remaining at 628, of which 401 men and 227 women, with an average age of 75,9.

912 covid cases were confirmed out of 53,715 PCR and rapid antigen tests, with the positivity rate rising even further to 1,7%.

The total number of cases has reached 150,760.

120 cases were found amongst immigrants being hosted at the Pournara centre.

162 covid patients are being treated in state hospitals, 74 in critical or serious condition.

26 are intubated, 5 in Intensive Care Units and 43 in Increased Care Units.

80.87% of patients are unvaccinated.